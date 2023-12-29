Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 243,622 shares.The stock last traded at $84.89 and had previously closed at $84.91.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $917.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
