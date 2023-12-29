Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 243,622 shares.The stock last traded at $84.89 and had previously closed at $84.91.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $917.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 687,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,882,000 after acquiring an additional 681,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 237,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 271,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.