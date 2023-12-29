Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $122.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.95. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.