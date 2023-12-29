Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.35. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,707 shares of company stock worth $71,340. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,099,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

