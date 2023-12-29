Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $399.36 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

