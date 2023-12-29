DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Meta Platforms by 172.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

META opened at $358.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $920.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.