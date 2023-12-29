DA Davidson Weighs in on Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

EFSC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

