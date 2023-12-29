DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNB

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in F.N.B. by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 413,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after purchasing an additional 694,059 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 65.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 110.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 256,355 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.