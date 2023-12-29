DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

