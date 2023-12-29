DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FBMS. Stephens decreased their price target on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $918.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

