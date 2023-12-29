DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avidbank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.
Avidbank Stock Performance
Shares of Avidbank stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $170.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.71.
Avidbank Company Profile
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
