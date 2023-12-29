DA Davidson Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.68. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.99 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average is $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,522,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

