DA Davidson Comments on 1st Source Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for 1st Source in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.17. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 1st Source

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 235.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.56%.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.