DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $75,019,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $59,441,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

