Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $570.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.24. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $573.18.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

