Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.