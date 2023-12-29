Czech National Bank Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

