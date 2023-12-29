Czech National Bank Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,270 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $76.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

