Czech National Bank Purchases 68,396 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

