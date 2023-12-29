Czech National Bank Purchases 56,506 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

