Czech National Bank Purchases 4,882 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $601.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.