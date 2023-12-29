Czech National Bank Purchases 39,522 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

