Czech National Bank Purchases 36,777 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $3,849,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,029.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

