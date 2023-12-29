Czech National Bank Purchases 30,898 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OXY opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OXY
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.