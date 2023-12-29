Czech National Bank Purchases 28,302 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

