Czech National Bank Purchases 24,460 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.