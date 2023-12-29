Czech National Bank Purchases 18,103 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after acquiring an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after acquiring an additional 297,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

