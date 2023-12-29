Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,283 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,474. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

