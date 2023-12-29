Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,354 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $245.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,699. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

