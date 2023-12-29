Czech National Bank Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,137 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

