Czech National Bank Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 195.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,765 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sempra by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sempra by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 0.7 %

SRE opened at $74.67 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.