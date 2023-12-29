Czech National Bank Has $7.43 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.