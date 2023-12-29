Czech National Bank Has $6.33 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 4,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $124.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

