Czech National Bank Has $38.29 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,381 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $205.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

