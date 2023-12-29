Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 199.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,097 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

