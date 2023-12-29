Czech National Bank Buys 51,683 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,683 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $524.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $485.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.