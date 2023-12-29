Czech National Bank Buys 13,041 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $165.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.42.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

