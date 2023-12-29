Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

