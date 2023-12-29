Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

