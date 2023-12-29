Czech National Bank Acquires 13,735 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

NUE stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

