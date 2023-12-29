Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $83.82 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 5842313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,544,725 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

