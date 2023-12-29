Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $108.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,725. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,535 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

