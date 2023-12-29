CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Outperform Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.64.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

CBAY stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.34.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $472,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,640 shares of company stock worth $3,833,732. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.