CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Danaher were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $233.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.04. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.