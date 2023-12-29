Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CFR opened at $109.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.