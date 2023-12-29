Critical Contrast: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) vs. Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Greenkraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.02 -$17.95 million ($0.26) -3.15 Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -71.00% -33.12% -17.99% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vicinity Motor and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vicinity Motor presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 266.30%. Given Vicinity Motor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Greenkraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

