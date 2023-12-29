Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Head to Head Comparison

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -38.21% -8.74% -8.30% Credo Technology Group -19.00% -7.98% -6.91%

Volatility and Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $283.61 million 9.79 $23.25 million ($2.81) -44.90 Credo Technology Group $184.19 million 16.26 -$16.55 million ($0.21) -94.67

This table compares SiTime and Credo Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SiTime and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 2 5 0 2.71 Credo Technology Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

SiTime currently has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.96%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $17.92, indicating a potential downside of 9.88%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats SiTime on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

