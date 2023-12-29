Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $660.40 and last traded at $664.92. Approximately 256,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,859,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $674.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $600.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $2,472,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

