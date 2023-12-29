Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $64.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

