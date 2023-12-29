Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

GLW opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3,478.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.