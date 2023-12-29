Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $343.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

